I drugged my wife, killed our baby with rat poison — Father confesses

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A 28-year-old man identified as Musbau Salisu has confessed to how he killed his infant baby with rat poison in Doka community in Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Salisu said he drugged his wife and mother of the baby, Saade with sleeping pills to carry out his mission.

He was arrested by the Kano State Hisbah Board three (3) months after perpetrating the crimes and had also confessed to committing the crime.

It was gathered that Salisu had preferred a male child, but because his wife gave birth to a female, he felt compelled to kill the child.

According to him, “some three months ago when my wife gave birth, the day after my wife delivered the baby, I went to Rimingado in the night to buy rat poison and mix it with tea. I gave the baby with the intent to kill her but it took her some time before she died.

“Similarly, I bought a sleeping pills which I used to drug my wife to sleep. I bought the items from drug peddlers by road side,” Salisu said.

When asked whether he killed the baby because she’s a baby girl or because of the mother, he declined that non of the above noting that he perpetrated the crimes for personal interest.

Meanwhile, the Hisbah Deputy Commander General in charge of operations, Dr. Mujahid Aminudeen said the case is a criminal case and will be forwarded to the police CID for further investigation.

He said, “the joy and blessing of any marriage is for Allah to bless the union with a child. And you don’t give preference to a male child over the female child. And you can’t decide whether it is a male or female child. But to our greatest surprise, a father killed his own daughter by himself,” Aminudeen stated.