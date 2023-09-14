I don’t make much from my artworks; says realist artist who’s a first class engineering graduate

By Damilola Ogunsakin
Meet Prince Dan, a self-taught realistic pencil artist, who graduated with first class in Mechanical Engineering.
Despite the fact that engineering is his favourite, he started learning how to draw realistic portraits during his first year in the university.
In this interview with Vanguard, Dan explained how he was getting paid for drawing people in school. He noted that while art is important, it doesn’t pay well. “I earned N40,000 from the sale of a Davido drawing,” he revealed.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.