I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa

Idahosa

Bishop Isaac Idahosa who is the General Overseer of God First Ministry has disclosed how he started his church and attributed his success to commitment, focus, and persistence.

Idahosa who was also the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s, NNPP, vice presidential in the 2023 presidential election said he founded his church with 50 kobo in 1989, even though his original intention of attending a Bible school was not to become a pastor.

Idahosa made these revelations at the celebration of the 34th anniversary of his church which took place at the Illumination Assembly Church Auditorium recently in Lagos.

Speaking during a post-event interview, Idahosa said, “I founded God First Ministry in Niger state on August 28th, 1989, with just 50 kobo. It’s not how one starts but the commitment, focus, persistence, and obedience to God’s voice that matters the most. The global success of my ministry is attributed to the grace and favor of God. Grace attracts and propels destinies.”

When asked about his transition from ministry to politics, Bishop Idahosa explained, “I didn’t choose ministry. God called me in 1979 after a personal encounter. My passion for knowing God led me to attend Bible School, not with the intention of becoming a pastor but to acquire knowledge. I then embarked on the journey of spreading the Gospel from street to street in Niger State at a young age.”

He further said his entrance into politics was unexpected as he had a conversation with Rabiu Kwankwaso about working as a running mate for Peter Obi of the Labour Party but ended up becoming a running mate himself – a role, he said, he accepted with grace.