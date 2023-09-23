I bring brands, consumers to a meeting point – PR expert, Dairo

Emmanuel Dairo, a specialist in the fields of media, public relations, and communications has years of experience working as an independent creative and a solid understanding of the complexities of digital media in Nigeria.

Beginning his sojourn in the landscape as a graphics designer, he has worked on several campaigns across several niches ranging from small and medium-scale businesses to politics, fashion, entertainment, music, sports, and film.

His evolution to being a Media, PR, and communications expert has seen him manage both well-established and up-and-coming brands, businesses, persons, and events, providing them with access to mainstream media and ensuring that they received the necessary amount of attention, coverage, and patronage.

In a mentorship role, he has mentored hundreds of beneficiaries in graphics design, art direction, and content creation.

In 2020, he founded Red Circle Digital Agency with the sole purpose of exposing brands to their consumers and connecting them with one another via the use of strategic ideas and innovations. In addition to his experience in Media & PR, he is also as a Senior Art Director at Noah’s Ark, one of the biggest advertising agencies in Nigeria.

He said, “We are in a different time now. With the youth population set to be the dominant demography, it is important that we have young pioneers at the helm of driving industries. I am glad to be one of these people pushing the frontiers of media through PR. It is my wish to make this a legacy.”

He is certified as a 25Under25 winner as well as a member of the Forbes Black Community for his contributions.