Humiliation: We’ll reply Obasanjo soon, Olugbon breaks silence

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

The Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, has said the Oyo Traditional Council will react to the public ridicule that monarchs in Oyo State were subjected to by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recall that the former President had last week Friday, publicly berated the monarchs for not standing up when Governor Seyi Makinde was called to deliver his remarks at the commissioning of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Iseyin Campus.

Speaking on an Ibadan-based private radio station on Monday and monitored by Vanguard, Oba Alao, who is the Vice-chairman of Oyo Traditional Council declined to speak on the matter when he was asked to react.

He noted that the Oyo State Traditional Council will discuss the matter at their next meeting, adding that a decision would be taken on the matter.

Oba Alao, however, said all traditional rulers in the state always accord Governor Seyi Makinde maximum respect and that the governor also respects them.

According to him, Governor Makinde is very humble and respectful, stressing that the monarchs have no regret supporting his re-election bid and the election of President Bola Tinubu despite Obasanjo having another presidential candidate.