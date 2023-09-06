How we’re empowering Nigerian businesses — Henry Ogbuaku, Norak Technologies MD

“What sets us apart is not just that we understand the Nigerian business environment and empower clients, we collaborate closely with them on workflows and objectives.” These were the words of Mr. Henry Ogbuaku, Founder of Norak Technologies, a home-grown software development company that has been at the forefront of technological revolution since its emergence in 2015.

In a statement, Mr. Ogbuaku, the heart and soul of this dynamic technology company with a passion for innovation and a commitment to empowering Nigerian businesses, said businesses in Nigeria are constantly seeking innovative solutions to stay competitive and meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers.

It said Norak Technologies, under the leadership of Mr. Henry Ogbuaku, has carved a niche for itself by offering a unique blend of pre-built software solutions and tailor-made offerings designed to cater to the diverse needs of businesses and organizations across Africa. This home-grown company takes immense pride in developing customizable software solutions that have left a significant impact on various sectors.

According to Henry Ogbuaku, “What sets Norak Technologies apart is its ability to collaborate closely with clients, understanding their specific requirements, workflows, and objectives.”

The result? A range of customizable software solutions that stem from meticulous research and adhere to industry standards.

One standout example is Norakle ERP, a game-changer for manufacturing businesses such as bakeries and restaurants. With Norakle ERP, businesses can accurately track raw materials, optimize production processes, reduce wastage, and ensure smooth operations from raw materials to finished goods. Inventory management, sales monitoring, and stock control are just a few of its well-integrated features.

Norak Technologies believes that cutting-edge technology should be accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Mr. Henry Ogbuaku emphasizes this point, saying, “We understand the unique challenges faced by Nigerian businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises. That’s why we offer our software solutions at price points that are affordable without compromising on quality.”

Norak Technologies isn’t just empowering businesses; it’s also revolutionizing the education sector with Acadasuite. This comprehensive school ERP software combines school management, learning management, accounting, and more.

“Schools can now efficiently manage student information, results, school fees, expenses, and even conduct online classes and exams,” says Mr Ogbuaku.

Norak Technologies, led by Mr. Henry Ogbuaku, is a shining example of Nigerian innovation and entrepreneurship. By providing customized software solutions and pre-built innovations, they are empowering businesses and educational institutions to thrive in the digital age. With such a visionary leader at the helm, Norak Technologies is undoubtedly a trusted partner for businesses in Nigeria and beyond.