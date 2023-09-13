How wedding saved villagers from Morocco earthquake

A woman reacts standing infront of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023 Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP.

A wedding celebration saved all the people of a Moroccan village during Friday’s deadly earthquake, which destroyed their stone and mud-brick houses.

They were saved because the earthquake happened while they were enjoying traditional music in an outdoor courtyard.

The marriage of Habiba Ajdir, 22, and apple farmer Mohammed Boudad, 30, was due to take place at his village of Kettou on Saturday.

But by custom, the bride’s family held a party the night before the wedding. (Reuters/NAN)