How we will ensure security to boost development in Akoko-Edo – Suleiman

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE newly inaugurated chairman of Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State, Barr Tajudeen Suleiman on Wednesday said his administration would make security a priority so that a conducive environment would be created for the development of the council.

Speaking to journalists on his agenda for the people, Suleiman said with a secured environment, agriculture would thrive which he said his administration would also invest in to make the area the food basket of Edo State.

According to him, “Akoko-Edo is the largest and oldest local government area in Nigeria today and with very large ethnic diversity, multiple languages, different cultures, tradition and customs but I have the plan to bring the people together to see themselves as one people for a common destiny and the best thing is to see how we can harness the resources we have in the local government for the betterment of their lives.

“Things cannot be achieved without a formidable security architecture in place so I am going to give a very serious attention to ensure that our people can sleep with their two eyes closed. We have various security agencies, I will ensure that they work together to provide security, and make Akoko-Edo a safe place.

“I am also going to concentrate on agriculture once I am able to secure the land and once it is free of crime, our farmers will be able to access their farms and see how we can turn Akoko-Edo around in terms of food production making it the food basket of Edo North and Edo State in general.”

On education, he said he would invest in that sector to complement what the state government is already doing and would also train staff of the council leveraging on the already existing local government staff training college at Bekuma.