How we will end banditry in Niger state – Gov Bago

… unveils first ever green economic summit

By Gift Chapiodekina

Niger State Governor, Abdullahi Bago, on Wednesday revealed plans by his government to end the insecurity that has ravaged the state in recent times.

The Governor, who spoke at a news conference in Abuja to announce the first ever subnational summit on green economy, said the government’s plan is to take over all lands currently housing bandits across the state and put them into economic use.

He said the government has discovered that most of the land currently being occupied by the bandits are not governed and therefore plans to take over such land for vast agricultural purpose.

The governor also disclosed that that state government has banned mining activities in the state, while making arrangements to create ranches for cattle.

Governor Bago said the state was procuring heavy duty equipment in readiness for the next planting season and will cultivate about 250,000 hectare of farm land in 2024.

He also said that it is presently clearing about 300,000 hectares of land and will, in the next six months be planting about 10 million trees across the state.

He also said that the state government has entered into agreement with some state governments in the south western part of the country on the stoppage of cattlement to the South.

“We have agreed that cattle will no longer be transported to the South. They will stop at Mokwa where we are setting up a processing plant which will process them before they are transported to the south,” the governor said.

He said further that the state government has banned mining in the state and will no longer allow those involved to operate in the state even when they come with a license from the Federal Government.

The governor said a relationship exists between mining and cattle as the miners often use the cattle to carry their products away from mining sites.

The Governor said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed mass food production in the country, and that the state wants to take the lead in this regard.

While announcing the first green economic summit, the governor said the summit is aimed at harnessing the potential of the state.

He said “Niger state government is hosting the 1st-ever subnational Green Economy Summit in response to the global challenges of environmental degradation, climate change impacts, insecurity and the growing need for sustainable solutions where we will be unveiling the Niger State Green Economy Blueprint to guide our developmental choice of actions.

“The Summit will attract experts and participants from around the world to exchange ideas, best practices, and innovations on green economy initiatives for us to learn and adapt in our context.

“This is in alignment with the country’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions, transition to a low-carbon economy. The Summit will help in meeting Nigeria’s pledge under the Paris Agreement, the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Subsequently, the summit will also emphasize the role of local communities and their indigenous knowledge systems in sustainable development while empowering them with the necessary knowledge and resources to engage in eco-friendly practices and green initiatives, to achieve the UN SDGs.

“Similarly, through panel discussions, and presentations, the summit shall increase public awareness and knowledge about green technologies, sustainable practices, and environmental issues.

“The theme of this summit shall be “Sustainable Future: Harnessing Green Assets and Innovation for Niger State’s Prosperity”. This encapsulates our central vision and purpose of the Niger State Green Economy initiative. It communicates the state’s commitment to the sustainable development of its valuable natural resources (green assets), and the use of innovative practices in driving economic growth and prosperity.

“The target is to unlock the states’ green economy potential to achieve prosperity for all its residents. By adopting this theme, the Niger State Green Economy Summit aims to inspire collaboration, knowledge sharing, and concrete actions that will lead to a greener, more sustainable, and prosperous future for the state and its people.

“We are expecting about 500 participants from a broad spectrum of backgrounds to discuss and help proffer solutions to issues of decarbonizing Energy Systems, Circular Economy, Waste Management, Green Agriculture, Food Security, Eco-Tourism and Community Development.

“Other issues to be discussed include; Conserving Biodiversity for Sustainable Development, Innovative Solutions for Water Management, Smart Cities, Sustainable Urbanization, Women and Youth Engagement.

“The event will have Keynote Speakers, lead speakers, panelists, presenters, and other contributors which include the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Honourable Ministers, heads of pertinent Agencies, State Governors, representatives of multilateral and bilateral international organizations, development partners and development finance institutions, captains of industry, local and international experts on the theme and sub-themes, members of the academia, community leaders, youth and women group representatives, civil society organizations, etc.

“Gentlemen of the Pres, the Summit will be a two-day (hybrid) event on the 24th and 25th of October 2023, to be held in Minna, the Niger State capital. It will coincide with the United Nations Day as well as the climate advocacy group, 350.org’s, International Day (of advocacy) for Climate Action, on the 24th of October each year. The choice ofthe date is to underscore the resolve to partake in achieving collective global goals through responsible local action, as Nigeria prepares to participate in the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP 28) in Dubai, UAE, between Nov. 30th and Dec. 12th, 2023.”