How Uyiosa Ugiagbe is poneering global educational, career excellence with PhenomenalBreed



In an era where global education and career opportunities are essential, visionary entrepreneur Uyiosa Ugiagbe is at the forefront of championing the cause for his fellow Nigerians.

Hailing from Benin, Edo State, Uyiosa, an individual with a remarkable educational background and a heartfelt motivation, is the mastermind behind PhenomenalBreed LLC, a company working diligently to bridge the gap between Nigerians and global opportunities in education and career, through the facilitation of study abroad admissions and visa processing, scholarships, and immigration services.

Born in Benin on July 25, 1992, Uyiosa’s educational trajectory is nothing short of inspiring. Uyiosa Ugiagbe obtained his NCE in Mathematics and Computer Science from Edo State College of Education, Benin, in 2012. In 2016, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics Education from the prestigious University of Benin.

Uyiosa continued his academic pursuit and earned a Master of Science Degree in Mathematics Education from the University of Benin in 2022. Currently, he is furthering his academic pursuits with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Mathematics Education at the prestigious University of Georgia, USA, showcasing his dedication to academic excellence.

However, it isn’t just his personal academic achievements that set Uyiosa Ugiagbe apart. It’s his mission through PhenomenalBreed LLC. A mission forged from the personal challenges he faced while relocating abroad.

Speaking and reflecting about his motivation, Uyiosa said: “After a season of trial and error, I realized that many Nigerians lacked access to or knowledge about scholarship opportunities overseas. Moreover, numerous individuals were losing money due to scams or

uninformed attempts.”

He embarked on a journey to change this narrative with the establishment of PhenomenalBreed LLC in March 2020, a company that guides individuals through the complex processes of obtaining admissions abroad, identifying and obtaining scholarships, processing study permits and work visas, and securing career opportunities abroad.

Under his leadership, the company has marked remarkable achievements. From facilitating fully funded scholarships to the USA for hundreds of people to universities in the United States, to processing study permits for 72 individuals heading to Canada, paving the way for 13 individuals in seizing career opportunities in the UK, and many more milestone achievements.

But for Uyiosa Ugiagbee and PhenomenalBreed LLC, this is just the beginning as they are committed to expanding their reach, ensuring more Nigerians have access to global opportunities.

Their eyes are set on the future, with plans to partner with more universities and institutions globally. They aim to roll out comprehensive pre-departure training programs to prepare individuals mentally and logistically for their international journeys and overseas adventures and launching awareness campaigns to educate individuals about safe and legitimate pathways to study and work abroad.