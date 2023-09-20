How to share nude photos safely – Police PRO gives tips

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has revealed tips on how explicit content can be securely shared while warning citizens about the dangers of extortion and blackmail.

This comes following the recent increase in leaked private videos and pictures on social media.

Taking to his official X account on Wednesday, the Lagos PPRO said to have lost count of the number of times he has received complaints from people regarding someone trying to blackmail and extort them with their nudes.

If you must send nudes, at least do one-view or cover your face or any other identification mark. And do not forget that video calls can be screen shot/recorded. For others, it is a clandestine recording of their intimate moments, of course without consent.



I have honestly lost… — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) September 20, 2023

Hundeyin advised against trusting people with one’s nude photos while stating that if it becomes necessary to share, precautions such as setting the image to view only once and covering one’s face, among others, should be considered.

“I have honestly lost count of people, sometimes notable ones, approaching me about someone somewhere blackmailing and extorting them with their nudes.”

Hundeyin also shared a help center in the event of falling victims to blackmail and extortion.

“Trust no one. Take adequate precautions. Trust your instincts too. And do not forget to reach incb.npf.gov.ng in the unfortunate event you fall victim to this. 🤗🤗”