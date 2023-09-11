‘How to cure headache with water’

Source: Tiktok/doctorsood

A doctor, Dr. Kunal Sood, has revealed a hack that can help you get rid of your pounding headache — and it has ‘no side effects’.

Dr. Sood is a board-certified acute and chronic pain doctor who resides in Germantown, Maryland.

He frequently shares tips on his TikTok channel, where he boasts more than 1.9 million followers.

Most recently, Dr. Sood revealed how soaking your feet in hot water can help relieve you of any pain. And it is without any of the same side effects that medication may leave you with.

In a viral clip, which has so far amassed more than 3.1 million views, he explained why the hack worked.

The health expert duetted another user’s videos, in which the latter put her feet in hot water.

“If you suffer from migraine headaches, here’s a hack to try that has zero side effects and may help — soaking your feet in hot water, but why exactly does this help?” he said at the beginning of the video.

He explained that the hot water helped to ‘dilate the blood vessels’ in your feet, which meant that blood would be released from your head.

When the blood is pulled away from your head, it will lower the pain you are feeling.

“This will dilate the blood vessels in your feet, pulling blood away from your head.

“It will ease the pressure on the blood vessels causing your migraine.

“This will in turn decrease your pain,” Dr. Kunal Sood laid out the headache cure. DailyMail