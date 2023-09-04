How to boost Nigerians health status through development of African Traditional Medicine – Varsity Don

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A University don, Moses Akanmu of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), ile- lfe, Osun state, has explained how to boost the health status of Nigerian’s through the development of the African Traditional Medicine ATM.

Akanmu, said there’s need for a robust collaboration among academia, traditional medicines practitioners the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the Federal Ministry of Health on the need to synergize on comprehensive research and development of African Traditional Medicine.

The Professor of Pharmacology, noted that “the move would significantly boost the health status of Nigerians, provide outlets for research efforts, create wealth for medicinal plant researchers, and generate job opportunities across the country.

He said this during the Scientific Forum on Herbal Medicine organised by the Centre for Herbal Medicine and Drug Discovery at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo State, where he delivered the lecture titled, “African Traditional Medicine: Our Heritage and Legacy.”

Akanmu, stresses on the necessity for Nigeria’s indigenous herbal products to be industrially manufactured and packaged to meet international standards.

On the role herbal medicine plays in the lives of Nigerians, Akanmu, said that if properly harnessed, it would place Nigeria on the global map as a reliable source of therapeutic herbal products.

According to him “African Traditional Medicine is a breakthrough in the drug discovery process as some of the drugs being used in conventional medicine were originally derived from plants.

“Some of these herbal medicines act as lead molecules for the synthesis of various potent drugs. Reports have shown that there are many hidden mysteries that need to be learned from African traditional practices by the modern world.

“There are strong proofs to show that there is a renewed interest in African plant-based medicines in the prevention and cure of various pathologies, and medicinal plants still play an important role in the healthcare system in African countries.

“We need to maintain a very strong connection with the traditional knowledge regarding the collection and processing of herbal medicines so that the greatest majority of herbal medicines that are produced are consistent with those used historically.

“This will ensure optimum harvest times, drying times, and processing conditions for producing high-quality herbal medicines.

“There is the need for the political will on the part of African leaders to pay serious attention to global trends in traditional medicine dialogues for the benefit of all and sundry.

“This would require that both traditional and modern doctors acknowledge their areas of strengths and weaknesses.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said that herbs have for centuries been an integral part of human civilization, offering remedies and insights into the intricacies of nature’s healing potential.

Fatusi said that “One of the ways UNIMED intends to achieve “better health for a greater nation” is to harness the goodness of nature—herbal medicine.

” This forum, which was established by the university and powered by the Centre for Herbal Medicine and Drug Discovery to commemorate World African Traditional Medicine Day, stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to the pursuit of scientific excellence and the promotion of holistic well-being.

The Vice Chancellor added that “I trust that as we navigate the complexities of the 21st century, our understanding of botanical wonders will continue to deepen, opening new doors to innovation and discovery.”