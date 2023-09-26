How to apply for 2023 Nigerian Army recruitment exercise

The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of 86 Regular Recruits Intake, RRI for Non-Tradesmen and women.

The Army Headquarters made the announcement on Tuesday via a post on its verified X handle.

According to the Army, the recruitment exercise starts with online registration, which commenced on September 25 and is billed to end on October 10, 2023.

“This is to inform the general public and all interested applicants that the online application for the 86 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen & Women has commenced,” the Army said.

“Application starts on September 25 and ends on October 20, 2023. Application Is Free at https://recruitment.army.mil.ng.

“Shortlisted candidates will participate in the State Recruitment Screening Exercise scheduled for 6 – 19 November 2023. Nigerian Army Recruitment Is FREE, Beware of Fraudsters.”

The Nigerian Army also published the method of application on its official website which are:

Apply online via the recruitment portal https://recruitment.army.mil.ng. Log on to the above-mentioned link using the username and password.

Interested applicants are to complete the application form, submit it online and print a copy.

After that, print and complete the Guarantor Form as appropriate. Applicants are to ensure they present copies of the Application Form and guarantor forms to the designated state recruitment centers.

According to the Army, the applicants must be single and Nigerian citizens by birth, and must possess a National Identity Card/NIN or BVN.

Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit in accordance with Nigerian Army Standards.

Applicants must be free of any criminal conviction by the court of law and must possess a valid birth certificate/age declaration endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Government Council.

Applicants must possess a valid certificate of state of origin, they must not be less than 1.68 metres and 1.65 metres tall for male and female candidates respectively.

An applicant must not be less than 18 years or more than 22 years for non-trades men/women, while trades men/women must not be more than 26 years as at 18 December 2023.

Registered Nurses and Midwives not above 30 years old may also apply.

All applicants must possess at least a minimum of 4 passes in not more than two sittings in WASCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB.

In addition to above qualifications, those applying as trades men/women must also possess Trade Test/City Guild Certificate.

Interested candidates are advised to log on to the NA recruitment website https://recruitment.army.mil.ng to complete online registration from 25 Sep to 20 October 23.

Shortlisted candidates will participate in the State Recruitment Screening Exercise scheduled for 6 – 19 November 23.