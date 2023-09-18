How Tinubu’s transformative agenda will work – Ibrahim

Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

Nigerians must exercise patience and change their mindset of not trusting those in government to deliver on their promises, and they would see that the transformative agenda of President Bola Tinubu would work.

This optimism was expressed by the President of Epe Ogunmodede Club, Barrister Omodele Ibrahim, during an interactive session with newsmen.

According to him, there is hope and great anticipation in the bold vision Tinubu has for Nigeria and bold steps taken so far to address some knotty issues.

“I congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his legal victory at the tribunal. I have an unwavering faith in his capacity to deliver a better Nigeria. It is necessary that Nigerians understand what is going on and reshape their mindset of not trusting the system to work. That is a challenge that must be overcome.

“Building trust is paramount, and President Tinubu must lead the way by demonstrating tangible changes,” he said.

Highlighting Nigeria’s vast human resources, capital, and creativity, Barrister Ibrahim stressed the critical importance of effective management.

He echoed President Tinubu’s aspirations to become Nigeria’s best president ever based on his leadership exploits, emphasizing that destiny has a role to play in this historic journey.

Ibrahim didn’t stop at that; he delved into the nitty-gritty of local governance, saying, “It is imperative for heightened accountability at the local government level,” advocating for a realistic devolution of power and that “a competitive atmosphere in grassroots governance is a must.”

He noted that this approach would ease the burden on higher levels of government and enable more efficient service delivery in critical areas such as healthcare and education.

Turning his attention to the legal profession, Ibrahim addressed the issue of lawyers misleading clients with false hopes in court. He offered valuable insights, stressing the importance of facts in pleadings and the need for a thorough investigation.

He stated that the law is unforgiving of hearsay and called on lawyers to uphold high standards of professionalism and ethics.

“As Nigeria enters a new era under President Bola Tinubu, I hope his visionary outlook serves as a guiding light, offering hope and optimism for a future that could redefine the nation’s history.”