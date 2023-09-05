How some senior colleagues struck out my name in several ways – Comedian Destalker reacts to ‘fatherism’

Popular comedian, Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond also known as Destalker, has called out some of his senior colleagues over ‘fatherism’ issues in the industry.

The 39-year-old stated that his growth in the industry is being affected by some of his senior colleagues over anti-fatherism attitude.

The comedian revealed this in a recent interview on The Honest Bunch podcast hosted by the media personality, Nedu Wazobia and some others.

Destalker said his name had been struck out in several ways in the past with some prospective sponsors referencing senior colleagues.

He said, “How can I win best comedian for five years and I do show no sponsor? Not that we didn’t write proposals, there are companies that agreed to put in but they’d say I will talk to some of your senior colleagues; that’s my problem.

“There are senior colleagues that have struck my name out in several ways. One, I don’t like fatherism; I know my enemy. I have been begging Gordons.

“Somebody called me one day and asked what I had with Basketmouth; I said nothing. He said, go and beg him. Because something happened in 2015.

“Your dream is to become successful, some people’s dream is to make sure you are not successful. When you’re not successful, they’ve achieved a goal.”