How Prophet impregnated friend’s wife in Ondo

Founder of the Christ the Helper Foundation Ministry, Prophet Oluwaseun Akinnubi, has allegedly impregnated his friend’s wife, The Nation reports.

The prophet’s friend, Tunbosun gave his setting room to be used for the church where he held deliverance services for people, not knowing that his wife would also be taken in the process.

Sources said it was in the course of staying with the couple that Prophet Akunnubi impregnated his friend’s wife.

The shocking news was revealed when Tunbosun’s elder brother, Moses Akinnuoye, reported the prophet’s activities at their father’s house at Mobolade Street, Ore, Odigbo local government area, Ondo State.

According to The Nation, Akinnubi was homeless when Tunbosun took him in, but he ended up impregnating his wife.

Tunbosun and his wife had three girls but the prophet told his friend that God ordained that she should be his wife.

“After impregnating the woman, the prophet rented another apartment and moved the woman out of her husband’s house,” a source said.

“To the dismay of neighbours, after mama Precious gave birth, they noticed her husband was going to the prophet’s new place to wash clothes for his wife and the new baby.

“A neighbour called Tubosun and told him that the prophet had taken over his wife, but he was unperturbed. Rather, he kept going to the place to wash his wife’s and the baby’s clothes. He also use to clean the house.

“At that point, we knew the prophet had already hypnotised Tubosun, because his act was awkward. We believe he is no longer in his right frame of mind.”

Another neighbour said: “The prophet’s sudden action is diabolical. Tubosun has not been normal since he accommodated him.

“Some months after he moved in with the couple, people came en masse to worship in the church. We were amazed the man has been collecting a bag of rice each from his members who came for deliverance, while he didn’t proffer solutions to their problems.

“Later, I discovered the so-called G.O. was having an affair with Tubosun’s wife, a mother of three girls. I personally drew his attention to the illicit affairs. But to my surprise, he didn’t believe me.

“Tubosun later found out and confronted Akinnubi. But the pastor replied him that he has been joined together with his wife from heaven.

“After a while, Akinnubi rented another apartment for the woman, while he holds church service everyday at Tubosun’s residence in the morning and night,” he narrated.

Tubosun’s elder brother, Akinnuoye, who confirmed the incident, said he was shocked at the police station when the Prophet laid claim to the baby and the pregnancy.

Akinnuoye said, “Four rooms were burgled in the house and I decided to invite the police since people were complaining that certain persons used to come after others have left for work.

“He was doing church service in my brother’s sitting room. It was at the police station I started hearing different story. The Pastor claim he is the owner of the baby. My brother said he cannot change the will of God.

“The Pastor told my brother that God told him he cannot marry the woman. When my brother declared he heard the voice of God and left the wife for his friend, what can anybody do? I just need the Pastor to move his things away from the House. The Pastor has been granted bail.”