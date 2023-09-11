How PDP can retain Edo in 2024 – Yakubu

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A frontline governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Hon John Yakubu has said that the only way the party can retain Edo State in the 2024 governorship election is to put its best as the candidate of the party that would continue from where the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki would stop.

He stated this in Benin City yesterday in chat with some journalists where said he would be running for the governorship of the state going by his track records first as a student activist in his days and his performance as a local government chairman. Yakubu said his interest for contesting “is not about the office in Osadebey Avenue, it is about the people.”

He said he would focus on security, education, health, agriculture, public water among others to push Edo State to where it should be.

According to him, “I did what I did as a local government chairman because that was the right thing to do.

“I was elected to do that as the money was meant for the council and not for me and the councilors, but for the development of the local government and for the benefit of the people of the local government. That is what the state government must do.

“I think I am in the best position to take over from His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki.”

On security, Yakubu said “Our famers by today cannot go to their farms to plant what the family will eat, it is an aberration, none of us can go to any other state to begin to harass the indigenes of those states, as chief executive of Edo State, no stranger will be allowed an inch into our forests to harass our farmers, I will take the lead and I will make sure that our farmlands are secured to the benefit of our people.”

Yakubu said the state has enough gas reserves to provide its electricity.

“I was in Covenant University few days ago to understudy how that school is able to provide 24 hours power supply to the school and the community and what we saw is replicable in Edo State but what we lack is the will power.

The gases we need to give power to our people through gas are available in several parts of the state that we can explore. We are not going to sit down in Benin and sermonize,” he said.