.. Says death confirmed at Reddington

… To hold candlelight procession in his honour

… Family saddened over distorted media reports

By Chioma Obinna

Contrary to conflicting reports on social media over the unfortunate death of a medical house officer, Dr Micheal Umoh, at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, the Association of Resident Doctors, LUTH-ARD, on Wednesday gave an early finding around his death.

The medical doctors also noted that the doctors and the family of the late Umoh were saddened by the level of misinformation especially the recent publication on a forged letterhead paper of the association with unverified and false details of events that have unfortunately spread across media outlets nationwide.

In a press statement jointly signed by the President of the LUTH-ARD, Dr Kemi Abiloye and General Secretary, Dr Adedotun Adesiyakan, they also disclosed that the deceased was confirmed dead at Reddington Hospital.

The statement reads in parts: “The passing of our younger colleague is really sad and words are not enough to describe the sense of loss that we feel collectively. It has been a turbulent period and we are just beginning to put together the pieces of this sad event.

“The report of our early findings has revealed the following; Dr Michael Umoh was a medical house officer that had only about a month left, to the completion of his housemanship in LUTH. His current posting was in the neurosurgery unit, along with 2 other colleagues at that particular time.

“Their work schedule includes a 48-hour call interspersed with 4 days, which they are not scheduled to be on call. This was an internal arrangement amongst them to allow for a longer period of recoil.

“At about 11 am on Sunday morning, after his calls on Thursday and Friday, he just concluded a ministration at United Evangelical Baptist church when he slumped.

“The exact details of the emergency response after this event are still unclear, but he was said to be taken to Reddington Hospital where his unfortunate demise was confirmed.

“Reports of a background cardiovascular disease that can predispose to sudden cardiac death have not been confirmed either from his family or from his pre-employment medical screening records.

“At this time, what we consider most important is the life of a diligent and amiable young man who has been lost to the cold hands of death. We cannot begin to imagine what toll this is taking on his immediate family and colleagues and can only allow them to mourn peacefully while we strategise on charting a way forward.

“We will be holding a candlelight procession in his honour at 6 pm today and have paid a condolence visit to the family and we have put plans in place to support them in this very difficult time.

“Immortalizing him, however, will mean that a reappraisal of the workplace of doctors is taken seriously and we design deliberate attempts to ensure that the effect of brain drain is cushioned significantly.

“After meeting with family members, they are indeed saddened about the level of misinformation, especially the recent publication of a forged letter headed paper of the association with unverified and false details of events that have been unfortunately spread widely throughout different media outlets. While this is quite sad, they have pleaded to be allowed to mourn quietly and celebrate the life of our gentle young brother in the very way he would have wanted.

“Please, Let us remember to check on one another’s physical, emotional and mental well-being and be kind to ourselves, especially our younger colleagues.”