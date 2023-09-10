How Nigerian lecturers can get global recognition – UNN don

By Adesina Wahab

Nigerians scholars have been advised to bear the stress and exercise the patience of getting published in internationally-recognised journals for them to be acknowledged globally for their efforts in their areas of studies.

The advice was given by Dr Gever Celestine of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Enugu State, during an interactive session with journalists

Celestine, who was ranked the best communication scholar in Nigeria based on the Scopus Scival author ranking for 2019-2022, noted that though the rigour of being published in reputable global journals could be tasking, the outcome would eventually be worth the efforts.

Celestine, who is also a research fellow with INTI International University, Malaysia and with the Centre for Advanced Internet Studies, Bochum, Germany, also announced the start of the Ianna Journal of Interdisciplinary Studies which is indexed in the Scopus Scival.

“Scopus Scival is a globally recognized database that provides information for measuring the research outputs of scholars. It is one of the globally used benchmarks for determining the performance of scholars. Over the years, I have dedicated my life to research and the pursuit of academic excellence. I have achieved unprecedented feats in research in only about five years of becoming a university lecturer and I believe that these achievements need to be highlighted in the media so that other intending and current scholars will be encouraged.

“I believe that projecting my research activities is for the overall benefit of the society and the support for excellence in teaching, learning and researching for the overall benefit of the Nigerian society. The essence of this press conference is to break the news to you that a journal that I established has been accepted for Scopus Indexing. The title of the journal is Ianna Journal of Interdisciplinary Studies. The Journal is domiciled in the Department of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka. We achieved this feat in less than four years of establishing the journal. This is unprecedented.

“Getting a journal indexed in Scopus is a huge achievement of international recognition. This is because Scopus is a globally recognized database for indexing reputable journals. In some schools, any article published in a journal that is not indexed in Scopus cannot be used for consideration for promotion.

In some schools in Nigeria like the University of Nigeria, Kogi State University, Covenant University, Landmark University, and Delta State University, among others, publication in Scopus-indexed journals is a compulsory requirement for promotion, especially from the rank of senior lecturer upwards. In some schools, staff with regular publications in Scopus-indexed journals are celebrated.

Therefore, getting the Ianna Journal of Interdisciplinary Studies to be indexed in Scopus is a monumental achievement. “Journals that are indexed in Scopus enjoy exceptional visibility with a corresponding possibility of high citation. This is because such journals are accessible to numerous networks of institutions, libraries and researchers.

“Overall, Scopus-indexed journals command unparalleled credibility, trust and visibility. It is for this reason that each time Scopus announces the indexing of new journals, it is big news in the global academic community and is usually available on different online platforms. Very few journals in Nigeria, and indeed Africa, are indexed in Scopus and the number of scholars in Nigeria who have published articles in Scopus-indexed journals are few compared to the number of scholars we have in the country. All the articles published by Ianna Journal of Interdisciplinary Studies have already been indexed.

“Therefore, authors who have published in Ianna Journal of Interdisciplinary Studies have had Scopus profiles created for them or the article added to their profiles as the case may be. Our aim is to publish research findings that address the key issues affecting Nigeria’s development and the welfare of its citizens.”