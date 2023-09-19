Ogun: How Ikenne, Aiyepe communities can be transformed – Families

By Efe Onodjae

Notable individuals in Ikenne and Aiyepe communities in Ogun State have been urged by the head, ruling House of Odolowo Aiyepe and head, Oyedara family of Ikenne Remo, to emulate late Sulaimon Shittu.

The families, who lauded Shittu for his contributions to the development of Ikenne and Aiyepe communities, also urged other well-meaning persons to change the towns’ narrative with their wealth and experience anchored on religious beliefs.

A statement by the families said while Shittu was invested in Aiyepe community development, he was committed to the Ikenne Development Association programmes right from inception in 1977 until his demise.

Written to commemorate him, the statement titled: ‘BALOGUN SULAIMON ADEMOLA SHITTU: The merchant prince of Aiyepe-Ijebu’, stated that Shittu’s uncommon gestures towards the communities would never be forgotten.

The statement reads in part: “He built and donated a block of six classrooms to the United High School Ikenne. At the time of relocating the Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences to Ikenne, Shittu donated a very huge amount to the committee on the relocation. When Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital Sagamu was in dire need of hostel accommodation to enable them obtain Nigeria Medical Council accreditation.

“Shittu was approached, he single handedly built and donated a block of two storey building consisting of forty bedrooms with all conveniences to the Teaching hospital Sagamu. With the hostel facility, the college was able to put to rest the issue of hostel accommodation for its medical students.

“The history of Aiyepe Comprehensive High School and Aiyepe Central Mosque will not be complete without an acknowledgement of the pioneering role and his financial contributions.

“At the Aiyepe Comprehensive High School, he provided a bore hole to tackle the perennial water problem in the school.

“In recognition of his generous and philanthropic promotion of Islamic religion, he was honoured with the title of Balogun Adinmi of Aiyepe Muslims. With this status, he succeeded in inspiring his large family and followers in accordance with the strict rules of Islamic tradition.

“Shittu played a very prominent role in the founding of NASFAT Aiyepe branch which has just been integrated into the National body of NASFAT.”