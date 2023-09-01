How I escaped armed militia, toured 19 northern states in Nigeria – Female biker Hafsoh Babatunde

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Babatunde Hafsoh Olayemi made history by becoming the first female Nigerian biker to independently tour all 19 of the country’s northern states. Olayemi explained why she bikes in this interview with VanguardLive.

The 29-year-old biker, fashion designer and an Immigration officer said she was discouraged and warned by people, especially her family members, not to tour the North because of the security challenges. She said she hopes that through her tours, she can bring Nigerians from various tribes together.

Olayemi had previously cycled across Togo, Cotonou, and Cameroon in less than a year before her journey through the north.