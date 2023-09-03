How I combine fashion with broadcasting perfectly – Cheche Smith

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a journey that spans journalism, fashion design, and event management, Uchenna Irene Smith, fondly known as Cheche Smith, has left an indelible mark on the Nigerian media landscape.

As a seasoned broadcast journalist and the Group Brand Manager for Wazobia FM Lagos, Cheche’s contributions have been acknowledged across various domains, and she said the journey has only just begun.

Cheche, a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, while speaking with R about her journey into broadcasting, disclosed that in her early days, she was part of the team put together by the Lagos State government to organise the Eko 2012 National Sports Festival, adding that it was in 2013 that she ventured into the world of media, particularly radio, joining Wazobia FM Lagos.

Beyond her journalistic pursuits, Cheche said she also has an interest in fashion, as she established her fashion label under the brand name “Cheche Smith, adding that her journey in the media industry has been eventful and rewarding.

Speaking further about how far she has come in the media industry, particularly as a broadcaster, she said one of her biggest moments came when she bagged her role as the host of the popular “Oga Madam Show,” a radio programme that has captivated the hearts of listeners in Lagos.

While her accomplishments are indeed impressive, Cheche maintained that she has been to major African festivals and concerts, which truly demonstrates her dynamism.

From Kenya to Ghana, Togo to Uganda, Senegal to Rwanda, and beyond, Cheche has played a pivotal role in bringing these cultural celebrations to life. Her energy, dedication, and strong belief in the realm of possibilities have been driving forces behind her contributions.

In recognition of her strategic acumen and leadership skills, Cheche was appointed as the Strategic Partnership Manager for Wazobia FM from 2019 to 2021. Building upon this success, she was subsequently promoted to the esteemed position of Group Brand Manager for Wazobia FM, a role she has held with distinction since 2022.