How good ‘Samaritan’ robbed, raped stranded lady in Ondo — Police

— Gun, stolen motorcycle, mobile phones, other recovered from suspect

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state have arrested 22-year-old, suspected rapist and armed robber, Johnson Joseph, at Bolorunduro in Ondo East council area in the state.

The suspect was said to have robbed and raped his stranded victim at gunpoint in an isolated area.

A police source told Vanguard that ” the suspect who pretended to be a good Samaritan volunteered to help the victim where she was stranded but later robbed her of the sum of N102,000, phone and raped her at gunpoint.

The suspect was later apprehended by police operatives on routine patrol in the Command.

Speaking on the arrest, the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect said that items recovered from him include

“a black unregistered TVS ladies motorcycle, One cut to size gun with bullets, six mobile phones and a POS machine.

Odunlami said that his arrest followed a complaint of rape and armed robbery, lodged at the station by one of his victims.

She added that during interrogation, “the suspect confessed to have robbed many people of their belongings and valuables in the past.

“Four of his victims were contacted through their recovered phones from the suspect and they all identified him to have attacked and robbed them of their belongings.

The police spokesperson added that ” the suspect will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.