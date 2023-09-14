How ‘Good Samaritan’ robbed, raped stranded lady in Ondo — Police

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —Police detectives in Ondo State have arrested 22-year-old suspected rapist and armed robber, Johnson Joseph, at Bolorunduro in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was said to have robbed and raped his stranded victims at gun point in an isolated area.

Police source told Vanguard that “the suspect, who pretended to be a good Samaritan, volunteered to help the victim where she was stranded but later robbed her of N102,000, phone and raped her at gunpoint.”

The suspect was later apprehended by police operatives on routine patrol in the command.

Speaking on the arrest, the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the arrest, said items recovered from him include “a black unregistered TVS ladies motorcycle, one cut to size gun with bullets, six mobile phones and a PoS machine.”

Odunlami said his arrest followed a complaint of rape and armed robbery lodged at the station by one of his victims.

She added that during interrogation, “the suspect confessed to have robbed many people of their belongings and valuables in the past.

“Four of his victims were contacted through their recovered phones from the suspect and they all identified him to have attacked and robbed them of their belongings,” she said.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.