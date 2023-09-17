How Enina Theatre Festival showcased Edo’s creativity

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Enina Theatre Festival, a spectacular celebration of theatre, creativity, arts, and culture, recently took center stage in Edo State. Organized by the Edo State Skills Development Agency (Edojobs) in collaboration with the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and with the generous support of the German government and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the festival marked a significant cultural milestone in the region.

The event was further facilitated by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)-SKYE programme and enjoyed the support of key partners such as EDSOGPADEC, Azura-Edo, Olivia table waters, SuperFm 88.1FM Benin, and Independent Radio and Television Benin.

The Enina Theatre Festival, which unfolded from Friday, August 25th to Sunday, August 27th, 2023, at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and sound stage in Benin City, drew its inspiration from the word ‘Enina,’ which translates to ‘humanity.’ This theme became the foundation upon which the festival was built, emphasizing the human experience in all its diverse forms.

The festival was a cornucopia of creativity, offering a wide range of enthralling experiences. Attendees were treated to captivating stage plays, mesmerizing dance performances, a vibrant carnival, thought-provoking art exhibitions, soul-stirring music, enlightening workshops, and engaging panel discussions.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Executive Governor of Edo State, graced the festival’s opening ceremony with his presence. In his address, he underscored his commitment to nurturing creativity within Edo State.

Mr. Tobias Wolfgarten, Head of Programme at GIZ – SKYE, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the organization’s objectives in supporting the festival. These objectives included fostering the growth of the creative sector in Edo State and creating robust opportunities in film and theatre to boost youth employment.

One of the festival’s highlights was the presentation of “Azagidi: when gods die,” a play that explored themes of power struggles and the complexities of love. This gripping performance, written by Pedro Agbonifo Obaseki and directed by Osarumen John Igbinidu and Olajide Jolayemi, featured 100 exceptionally talented Edo youths.