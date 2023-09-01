How dog killed my daughter on our way to get drugs — Mother

…As police arrest dog owner

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Mrs Nafisat Muhideen, mother of five months daughter killed by dogs in Osogbo, Osun State capital said she was out to get drugs for herself and the deceased daughter before the dog attack.

It will be recalled that the nursing mother was on Wednesday afternoon attacked by dogs while passing by a vacant building at Hallelujah Estate, killing her daughter in the process.

Speaking with journalists at her Hallelujah Estate, yesterday, she said the little girl, named Mariam, was suffering from cold and catarrh and I decided to look for a patent medicine shop to get drugs for the girl.

According to her, while walking through a building in the afternoon, she felt that something attacked her from the back.

She said: “My baby had catarrh earlier and I contracted flu from her. I went out backing my baby to get drugs for her and for myself too, because I was having headache.

“When I was out to get drugs, I heard a sound from behind and by the time I turned around to check, a dog jumped on me from behind.

“It dragged the baby off my back and was attacking her. I ran around calling for help but no one was around to help rescue her. I threw stone at the dog to no avail, even site workers were not around to help me.

“Later, some neighbours arrived and attempted to get the baby off the dog, which proved abortive, until the dog was killed and the body of the baby retrieved.”

Meanwhile, Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola disclosed that the owner of the dog had been arrested.