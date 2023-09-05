How can 21-foot small intestine disappear? mother of victim, Adebola, cries for answer

By Damilola Ogunsakin

A mother, Abiodun Deborah, has asked Lagos State Governor Babajida Sanwole to investigate the disappearance of her 12-year-old son, Adebola Akin-Bright’s small intestine, during his treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and a private hospital.

Recounting her ordeal in a video interview, Deborah said her son started treatment at Obitox Medical Center, a Las Vegas clinic, when he developed complications following an operation for intestinal obstruction. Il Apo Private Hospital, Alimosho Local Government Area, Gosa State. She called Governor Sanvooglu to save her son and find out why the boy’s intestines disappeared.

Watch the video below…