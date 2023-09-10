How Burna Boy inspired my venture into music – Don Lamba

By Ayo Onikoyi

Sensational musician, Onyekachukwu Mba, popularly called Don Lamba in the music industry, has narrated how Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu, a.k.a Burna Boy, and prolific rapper, Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide, influenced his decision to venture into music.

Don Lamba, who hails from the Nkanu community in the Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, said Burna Boy’s music usually reflects everyday reality, adding that people could easily connect to his messages.

The Enugu State indigene, while also commenting on the giant strides achieved by top-notch musicians including Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Kizz Daniel, and fast-rising acts like Asake, Seyi Vibes, among others, said he started his music career as a choirmaster and band leader in a church in his hometown.

Don Lamba said, “Burna Boy’s style of music influenced me to always do music that can resonate with people. It also influenced me to sign talented artistes who understand the importance of doing music that connects to people and makes them have an exhilarating experience.

“Another artiste that inspires me a lot is Olamide. Despite his fame, he is a very humble and down-to-earth person. His career is worthy of emulation and as a matter of fact, he is an inspirational figure who paved the way for artistes like Lil Kesh, Fire Boy, Adekunle Gold, and Asake, among others to thrive in the music industry.

“I also respect other music personalities like Don Jazzy, 2 Baba, and Akon, among others doing their best to give talented artistes the needed support to showcase their talents and become a force to reckon with in the music industry.”

Singing under CSE Records, a label he had been running in partnership with his elder brother, Ekenechukwu Mba, aka KC Wise, with artistes, Jesse Chinedu, aka Mofizzay, and Bright Godfrey, aka 3plebeatz, signed under the imprint, Don Lamba, aka the God’s, said he would be releasing a new single, Afro-Whistle, soon.

“I did my forthcoming single in collaboration with an artiste known as Oba Naija. I am skilled in using my mouth to whistle, so I experimented with it in my single titled Afro-Whistle. The new single alongside other projects to be released under C.S.E Records would be a boom.

“Setting up C.S.E Records wasn’t easy. The acronym C.S.E means ‘Come Setup Entrepreneurs,’ and it was set up as a trademark for people of like minds willing to do great things in life through entrepreneurship.

“In the next five to 10 years, as a musician, I want to be known all over the world through my music. I want my music to win back-to-back awards and serve as a source of inspiration to people. Also, I usually work on improving myself and experiment with different sounds to deliver songs capable of making people happy,” Don Lamba added.