How Babatunde Raimi is revolutionizing financial and IT risk management

As businesses continue to navigate a world inundated with data, the ability to convert this data into actionable insights has become a vital skill.

A study from Seagate predicts that the global datasphere will skyrocket to 175 zettabytes by 2025, emphasizing the need for data literacy. Additionally, a report from McKinsey suggests that data-driven organizations are 23 times more likely to acquire customers, 6 times as likely to retain customers, and 19 times as likely to be profitable.

Standing at the forefront of this data revolution is Babatunde Raimi, a risk management professional with a unique blend of financial expertise, IT audit skills, and proficiency in data analysis. With tools like Python, R, SAS, and VBA, Raimi not only harnesses the power of data but also leverages it to transform financial and IT risk management processes in his roles.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Raimi embarked on his academic journey studying Risk Management and Insurance at Lagos State University, before taking his expertise to the global stage. Currently pursuing an MBA in Data Analytics at Hult International Business School, Raimi embodies a lifelong dedication to learning and enhancing his skills in risk management and data analysis. “I believe in the power of education,” Raimi reflects, “But it’s more than just acquiring knowledge. It’s about how you apply that knowledge to real-world scenarios.”

In his professional life, Raimi’s command over data analysis languages, including Python, R, SAS, and VBA, is the driving force behind his innovative approaches to financial and IT risk management. His fluency in these languages allows him to delve into extensive data sets, extract meaningful insights, and consequently drive strategic decision-making processes.

Raimi’s proficiency extends to the realm of financial modeling, cash flow analysis, budgeting, forecasting, and strategic financial planning. By utilizing his data analysis skills, he can accurately predict financial trends, assess business performance, and strategize accordingly to ensure financial stability. He highlights, “Data analysis and financial management go hand in hand. It’s like trying to navigate a ship in the dark without a compass. Data gives us the light to see where we’re heading.”

On the IT front, Raimi identifies control weaknesses and ensures compliance with the help of automated control tools. He maintains the highest standards of IT infrastructure by analyzing data from various sources, thus preventing potential IT risks and bolstering cybersecurity measures.

Raimi’s innovative application of data analysis skills to financial and IT risk management has culminated in considerable achievements. As the Head of Insurance and Enterprise Risk Management at Kobo360 Inc., Raimi developed an effective risk management framework. He successfully identified and mitigated various risk exposures across seven countries. Through his efforts, the company saw a remarkable 60% improvement in financial losses.

“It was a challenging yet rewarding experience,” Raimi recollects. “But seeing the positive impact of our efforts on the company’s bottom line made every challenge worth it.

Despite his success, Raimi continues to set his sights on the future. He is passionately committed to leveraging data analysis to further enhance risk management practices and strategies. As businesses evolve, so too do the risks they face. Raimi believes that by understanding and applying data, companies can better anticipate and navigate these risks.

“Data analysis is not just a tool; it’s a mindset,” Raimi expresses. “It allows us to understand trends, predict risks, and strategize for the future. It’s about transforming raw data into meaningful insights that drive decision-making and ultimately, lead to business growth.”

Recognizing the future relevance of data-driven decision-making, Raimi is at the forefront of mastering the necessary skills and tools. He continues to refine his proficiency in Python, R, SAS, and VBA for comprehensive data analysis, and actively leverages business intelligence tools to visualize data and generate business reports, thereby enhancing strategic decision-making processes in his professional roles.

Babatunde Raimi’s journey serves as an inspiring testament to the transformative power of data. His unique blend of financial acumen, risk management expertise, and data analysis proficiency has enabled him to revolutionize financial and IT risk management. His story underscores the importance of data literacy in today’s digital world, and his achievements serve as a beacon for aspiring data analysts and risk management professionals worldwide.

“Success,” Raimi shares, “lies in understanding the power of data and harnessing it to transform potential hazards into opportunities for innovation and growth.”