How AWFC is preserving Arewa cultural heritage through local boxing sports

The African Warriors Fighting Championship (AWFC) are Nigeria’s biggest promoters of Dambe, a local boxing sport that originates from the ‘Arewa’ grassroot.

This organisation, headed by Maxwell Kalu, the founder, has worked tirelessly towards the empowerment of grassroot athletes and promotion of the sport in Nigeria and internationally.

Partnership have played a major role in the growth and exposure of this sport to the international community as the African Warriors recently signed a partnership with world’s leading betting platform, Stake.

The African Warriors are on the road to developing the sport and its fighters through events and media partnerships. They have organised multiple events around the country and are looking to do more in the coming months.