Hoodlums smash UNN student’s head with hammer, cart away his motorcycle

By Alumona Ukwueze, NSUKKA

A student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, identified as Chibuzo Ozioko, has been allegedly killed by hoodlums, Wednesday night while he was running his okada business to support his education.

Ozioko who is a 300-level student of the Philosophy Department was said to have struggled with the hoodlums when they tried to snatch his motorcycle but he was overpowered and his head smashed with harmer.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums also left with his motorcycle after killing him.

The incident happened at Ofuluonu, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State at about 9:30 pm.

A senior lecturer in the department who pleaded for anonymity confirmed the incident, saying that the University community has been thrown into mourning.

He described the deceased as a dedicated student, regretting that his life has been snuffed in the prime.