Hon Ginika Tor takes OPI/Igbo Kwenu to Ghana

By Osa Amadi

Following a spirited campaign season where it crisscrossed the country to sell the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and mobilize support for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, the Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative a socio-cultural group, has taken a bold step to consolidate its giant strides in the 2023 presidential election season with its foray into Ghana.

On Saturday, 16th of September, Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI), founders of Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju-Shettima, the most outstanding Igbo group that campaigned massively for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, inaugurated OPI Ghana Chapter on the 17th of September 2023 in a royal style.

The Convener/President of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative and the Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State in the Federal Character Commission, Hon. Amb. Ginika Tor was on ground for the inauguration.

While inaugurating the Ghana chapter of OPI under the pioneer leadership of Chief Obioha Daniel Aniekwe, Hon. Ginika Tor stated that with the victory of APC and Tinubu/Shettima in the 2023 presidential election, the job of consolidating progressive politics and increasing the support of Ndigbos for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda as well as the APC generally has just entered a new phase.

According to Hon. Ginika Tor, this informed the decision by OPI to start early to spread its tentacles wider and deeper including to neighbouring West African countries where a strong Igbo community thrives. She encouraged ndigbo that it is time to come onboard the progressive vehicle of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a greater Nigeria.

She further stated that it is delightful that the inauguration held at the prestigious Palace of Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRM, Eze (Dr.) Amb. Chukwudi J. Ihenetu and thanked the Eze Ndigbo for the honour.

HRM, Eze Chukwudi J. Ihenetu was subsequently installed as the Grand Patron of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, Ghana Chapter for his gracious support and determination to better the lives of the Igbos both home and in Ghana. Following the inauguration of the executives of the OPI, Ghana with Chief Obioha Daniel Aniekwe who also doubles as Onowu of the Eze Ndigbo as the National Coordinator, His Royal Majesty affirmed his position to support the OPI Ghana Chapter, he said he has received numerous politicians but the visit of Hon. Tor marks the first female politician to approach his palace for support, on that note, he is motivated to give his unflinching support.

The newly inaugurated executives pledged to promote the founding vision of OPI and bring a lot of Igbos in Ghana on board. High point of the ceremony was the investiture of a chieftaincy title to the Convener of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, Hon. Ginika Tor as Ugogbuzuo Ochakee 1 of Ndigbo Ghana, by the Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRM, Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu at the impressive new yam festival which played host top government functionaries, captains of Industries, Kings and Queens from all over the world, including a friend of Amb. Ginika ,Hon. Chief Mrs. Mary Ikoku who was also conferred with a chieftancy title as Ugwuigbo 1 of Ndigbo Ghana. It was an epoch making event.

Upon her arrival in Abuja, her OPI team led be the Secretary General, Chief Emma Ogbonna Ph.D was on ground Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to receive her and together they all paid a courtesy visit on the Secretary to the Governmnent of the Federation Sen. Dr. George Akume CON who congratulated the President and further encouraged the group to keep up the good work.