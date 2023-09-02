High pump price: Declare emergency on Nigeria’s refineries now, CERON urges Tinubu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare emergency on refineries in Nigeria in order to take decisive action to get them working to drive down the pump price of petrol saying the N5billon and five trucks of rice given to each state as palliatives would make little no impact in the lives of poor Nigerians.

The CERON noted that the rice when shared to Nigerians in their respective states will not get to 10 percent of the population of the states.

The Secretary of CERON, Francis Odiir in a statement weekend said the appeal became necessary following reports from the states that poor Nigerians were not getting up to one mudu from the rice being distributed in the states.

According to him, “If people are not getting up to one mudu of rice from what the Federal Government distributed to the states, it, therefore, means that what is being distributed to Nigerians as palliatives will not help cushion the harsh effect and consequence of the petrol subsidy removal.

“What the President must do and urgently too is to take decisive action to get the nation’s refineries working again in order to drive down the pump price of petrol in the country.

“That should be the priority of this government because the suffering and worsening poverty level in the country is currently being driven by the high price of petrol.

“And to bring down the pump price we must get our refineries working and stop our dependence on imported petrol. If that is not done Nigerians will be left at the mercy of importers who will always factor the current exchange rate in determining the pump price.

“We must also acknowledge that the decision to remove subsidy was a step in the right direction but the present administration was too hasty with the decision.

“The government should have fixed the refineries before taking the decision. If that were done the situation wouldn’t have been this bad because the pump price wouldn’t have been this high.

“So with the situation at hand, the Federal Government should without further delay declared emergency on the refineries and get them fixed and working at full capacity in order to drive down the pump price.

“Also the money that is being distributed to the governors would not have been necessary because the fact is that some of the governors may not put the funds to good use.”