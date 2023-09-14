Herders/Farmers clashes: Tinubu, Ganduje, security chiefs meet in Abuja

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with a delegation led by the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is also being attended by security chiefs as well as some members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN.

The meeting, Vanguard gathered, was for a committee set up by the government over the incessant farmers and herdsmen clashes to present its report.

The delegation would be presenting a document proffering solutions to the farmer-herder crisis.