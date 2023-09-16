Helping youths unlock creative potentials with mobile phones 

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In line with its commitment towards engaging the youth in positive ventures especially with the use of mobile phones, a tech organisation, Shoot Your Shot Africa, held a 2-day exclusive master classes recently at the American Corner Ikeja, Lagos.

Tagged, Content Lab 2023, the over 100 participants had the facilitators taking them through mastering the art of Lighting, Cinematography & Mobile Content Creation; with no fee attached.

Shoot Your shot Africa has for three years now engaged the youth on how to unlock their creative potentials by exploring benefits of having mobile phones. Considering that a lot of young people have been caught in the web of the negative side of the internet/social media, the organisation’s intervention has been worth the while.

Ebikade Iyere a photographer and budding cinematographer, one of the participants described the experience as a beautiful one adding, “These are social media times, so anything we see right now happens on social media. Having to create content with my mobile phone is something that I have always wanted to do. We were taught a lot about Sound, the art of directing, the intricacies of taking pictures with mobile phones and so much more.”

“Shoot Your Shot Africa initiative for the past three years have always been to empower young creatives in the industry,” says Adebisi Peters, founder of the tech organisation.

Peters who started the initiative as a beneficiary of a free programme has so far been able to fend for himself and sustain the craft that he learned at a one-time programme.

“I was a beneficiary of the British Council Creative Enterprise in 2018 and ever since, my life has changed and I always want to give back to the society. With the knowledge that I have, am willing to give it out for free; that was why I started this initiative, Shoot Your Shot Africa, where we empower young creatives for free. We do this programme, two or three times in a year. So far, it has been my personal savings and last year, I got a co-partner as a co-founder.”

Working as an Associate Consultant to a communications outfit, Peters is also a freelance filmmaker and empowering the youth is his own Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We have got participants that have gone to notable film schools in the country and they are doing well in Nollywood industry. I get funds from my personal savings, family and network of friends in the industry, who make out time to come and impact on the lives of these young people. We are looking for sponsors or organisations that will collaborate with us so that we can continue to do what we are doing,” he stated.

Currently, the number of youths that have benefited from the programme, according to him is over 5000. “Last year, we did a creative programme for the youths at Yaba College of Technology and over 5000 attended. With the number of youths for this two-day programme, it will get close to 6000 youths that we have impacted. We gave them lessons on Content Creation and Cinematography, film and sounds that have to do with the creative industry in terms of representation and creating of images. Why we based on mobile trainings is because the world is evolving with cameras on mobile phones.

“So we thought to ourselves, how do we prepare these young ones who use their phones almost the whole day, and convert these skills into employment and money for them? One of the resource persons who does mobile phone editing participated in this kind of programme in 2021 and today she makes money through the use of her phone by shooting for event planners, companies, and weddings,” Peters explained.

He further noted that “We want to impact the lives of the youths positively but we need more resources from collaborations with organisations so that we can increase the number of participants.We hope to take the trainings on a tour to various campuses in the country as we get more resources.” Also speaking at the training, Seun Adeleye, a creative director at Enhance 360 and co-founder of Shoot Your Shots Africa, described the organisation as “a platform for helping young people in the creative space discover their talents.”

He pointed out that, “If they want to tell stories and make the world better, or create stories and earn money, they can do that just by owning mobile phones. The idea for us is building creatives and giving them the opportunity to express themselves and expose them to bigger opportunities in the production industry.”