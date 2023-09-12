Lagos-Ibadan Exp: One dies as truck falls on Otedola Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least one person, a yet to be identified young adult male, was reportedly dead in a lone accident in the early hours on Tuesday, involving a truck with unknown registration number at Otedola Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, after falling off the bridge.

As a result, motorists have been urged to ply alternative routes to avoid been caught in traffic.

According to the Permanent Secretary,

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the accident occured when the truck driver was descending the hill from Mobil filling station inward Otedola while trying to avoid collusion with another vehicle.

Oke-Osanyitolu, added that in the process the driver, lost control and crashed into the side of the bridge.

The driver compartment was found hanging down the bridge with some of the product (wheat) all over the road blocking the entire route under the bridge inward Otedola estate.

“A young adult male, one of the occupants of the truck fell off the bridge and lost his life.

“The Agency’s Crane has been dispatched for swift recovery of the impediment,” Oke-Osanyitolu stated.