Health Ministry commends IPAN for new practice licence stamp

By Juliet Umeh

The Deputy Director, Food and Drugs, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Fausat Omolara Oderinde, has commended the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria, IPAN, for introducing a new practice licence stamp, PLS.

She stated this last Thursday while unveiling the stamp at the institute’s headquarters in Yaba, Lagos.

She said: “This is good work and it is timely. It will help professionals to be accountable.”

While congratulating IPAN for the achievement, Mrs Oderinde, who represented her Director, Mrs Olubunmi Aribeana, promised the support of the institute.

The institute’s Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Aliyu Angara, lamented that quacks had been giving them headaches over their misuse of their personalised Professional Rubber Stamps, adding that the institute had to embark on measures to tackle them to uphold quality.

He said: “We hope to put those concerns to rest. With the introduction of the Practice Licence Stamps (PLS), we embark on a new chapter – one marked by enhanced transparency, accountability, and a commitment to excellence.

“The PLS are not mere symbols; they embody the very essence of our dedication to this noble profession. They serve as an unmistakable mark of authenticity, a beacon that

guides clients and the public towards the trusted hands of genuine professionals.

“Rest assured, dear stakeholders, that we have designed the guidelines for the usage of the Practice Licence Stamps (PLS) as well as the existing Registered Laboratory Stamp (RLS) to combat or eliminate any potential for all forms of quackery. These guidelines emphasise the importance of professional responsibility and liability, leaving no room for compromise.

“The PLS are a testament to our collective vision – a vision of an analytical laboratory sector that is beyond reproach, where trust and confidence thrive, and where the public’s well-being is paramount.”

He added that the personalised plastic/rubber stamp would be illegal from October 1.

A Trustee of IPAN, Balogun Sani, described the new stamp as a “critical step” in the attainment of excellence. He noted that other professions such as Law have practice stamps, so they should have it too.

IPAN Council Member, Dr. Iyabo Philips, who chaired the Lab and Lab Registration Committee that produced the PLS, said the stamp underwent rigorous tests before it was approved. She was hopeful that it would be foolproof.