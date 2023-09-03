Headies 2023: AY Comedian, Wande Coal, Spyro steal show on red carpet

The red carpet for the Headies 2023 awards is underway with guests appearance from comedian AY, singers, Wande Coal and Spyro taking the spotlight already.

Recall the show is being held at the Cobbs Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, United States.

Guests and artistes have started to throng to the venue as much as fans anticipate seeing their favourite artistes pick up awards in their respective categories.

Ay comedian at the the Headies red carpet 💜#Headies pic.twitter.com/LsX2b7Tns8 — AFRO NIGERIA 🇳🇬 (@afro_nigeria) September 3, 2023

The award ceremony features over 20 categories, including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

The nominees for each category were announced in July, and they include some of the biggest names in Nigerian music, such as Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, Asake and Ayra Starr.

According to the organisers, the red carpet session will kick off at 2 pm, followed by the main ceremony at 5 pm.

The event will be broadcast live on HipTV, Channel 324 on DStv, and Channel 74 on GOtv.

Fans of the award can also follow the event via The Headies’ official Twitter handle.