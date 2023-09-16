‘He won’t try it with emirs,’ Oluwo tackles Obasanjo for ordering Oyo monarchs to stand

Obasanjo

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, has described former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s action against traditional rulers in Oyo as a desecration of Yoruba traditional institution, noting that the Obasanjo cannot do it to emirs.

Obasanjo had, as seen in a trending video, ordered some Yoruba traditional rulers in Oyo State to stand up and greet him. He scolded them, saying wherever a governor or President is sitting, traditional rulers must show them respect.

However, Oluwo, in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by his media aide, Alli Ibraheem on Saturday, blamed the traditional rulers present at the event for obeying Obasanjo’s order.

The monarch said Obasanjo ought to have shown some respect on dealing with traditional rulers, saying monarchs were God’s representation on earth, and that such a thing would not happen if he were around.

The statement read: “I trust myself and my stool. At death, there are certain things my soul will not take let alone when alive, active and kicking.

“I only blame the monarchs who stood in obeisance to such an ignoble act and desecration of traditional institutions from the old man. Respects should be earned not demanded.

“Traditional rulers respect their subjects too. There is a way respect is accorded to people of old age and position by monarchs. Kingship is an institution of God. As such, relating with kings requires a high sense of modesty, courtesy and respect.

“The display by the former president of Nigeria, General Obasanjo was an affront, an intentional desecration and sacrilege against revered stools of Yorubaland.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. Yoruba traditional rulers are not uniform men anyone can command at will. I don’t blame him, those royal fathers who stood up to obey such an embarrassing direction are to be blamed.

“I’ve strong assurance that such will never happen in my presence and that of some few monarchs I will not mention “Iwo kogba igbakugba”.

“The show by the former general is condemnable. Yoruba traditional institutions demand an apology for the open desecration to molest and bring down the institution.

“He needs to prove himself as a core Yoruba man with an apology letter. Kings are not toddlers. We are fathers. He will never dare that against the northern emirs.

“This action should be a great challenge to the Yorubas, most especially the royal fathers. This is the result when monarchs joined Ogboni confraternity and became junior to a road side mechanical engineer or carpenter.

“As a responsible monarch, you don’t have to join any secret society where you may be controlled by a teacher or even a herbalist.”