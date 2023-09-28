‘He must go’, Workers protest after works minister, Umahi locks them out over lateness

Some members of staff in the Ministry of Works, Abuja have staged a protest outside the building after the Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi, on Thursday, locked them out over their late resumption to office.

In the video seen by Vanguard, the affected workers were angrily shouting ‘He must go!’, ‘Umahi must go!’ and ‘Solidarity forever!’ among others during their protest.

Some sources said the workers claimed they lived far away from their office, a reason why they reported late to their official duties.

Meanwhile, Umahi has not reacted to the development as Nigerians exhibited mixed reactions over the issue.