‘He has submitted self to Satan’ — Morris Monye hits Reno over comments on Peter Obi

By Idowu Bankole

A Chieftain of the Labour Party, Mr Morris Monye has knocked erstwhile aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri describing him as inconsequential to Nigerian politics over comments credited to Reno.

Reno was quoted to have mocked the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25th General election, Mr Peter Obi saying the ex-governor of Anambra will never be president in his lifetime.

Omokri noted that even if it takes him spending everything he has, he will do it to make sure that Obi does not win a presidential election in Nigeria.

In a swift reaction, A chieftain of the Labour Party and Special Adviser to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election, Mr Morris Monye took a swipe, via his verified X handle (formerly Twiiter) at Reno Omokri noting “Reno Omokri is irrelevant in the scheme of things to talk about Peter Obi”

Morris Monye wrote: “Reno Omokri has submitted himself to Satan, assuming the role of a butterfly who perceives itself as a bird.

“The distant echoes of the 2027 or 2031 elections hold little interest to me, for if the Divine whispers Peter Obi’s presidency in Nigeria, Reno’s relevance becomes inconsequential (Has always been).

“His claim to recognition resides solely in his previous position as SA to GEJ, and regrettably, he has exhibited no signs of personal growth or self-improvement since that time.

“He’s always been a mockery.”

Vanguard reported that the Labour Party and Peter Obi have rejected the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed the victory of APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 Presidential election.