‘He felt uncomfortable’. Scaloni explains Messi’s absence in Argentina win over Bolivia

Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni has revealed why captain Lionel Messi wasn’t part of his side’s World Cup qualifier matchday squad that thrashed Bolivia 3-0 on Tuesday.

The La Albiceleste were without their skipper but goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Tagliafico and Nicolas Gonzalez were enough to do swoop a win.

”The main talk was that we play football, that it could be played. With the added difficulty, that the ball goes faster, the lack of air… If we were able to move the ball to the man and not to the space, we would be able to score a goal.”

Speaking on Messi’s absence, the World Cup-winning coach said, “Leo was not ready to play. He tried to recover yesterday but he didn’t feel comfortable and we didn’t risk it. It wasn’t important because there are important things coming.”

Argentina are currently second in the CONMEBOL standings with six points from two games.

They will face Paraguay in their next World Cup qualifier on October 13.