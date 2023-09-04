HARDSHIP: Preaching isn’t enough, clerics should give – Pastor Isaac

By Obazee Osemudiamen

The General Overseer of the Greathouse Altar of Fire Ministry, Pastor Chris Isaac, has urged clerics to inculcate a habit of giving, saying preaching isn’t enough.

Isaac, who lamented the poverty rate in the country, said while salvation is for the soul, physical substance is required to retain the body.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos at the 16th edition of a 12-hour non-stop prayer, themed: ‘Henceforth, Noone Will Tell Me Sorry but Congratulations,’ organised by Greathouse Altar of Fire Ministry, he added that God has great plans for the nation.

He said: “The hand of God is upon this nation. We can all see what is happening in most African countries. Nigeria has a future and that is why we must all believe in it. Nigeria needs more prayer and we are praying. People sometimes wonder why prayer is necessary but we can see the coup d’etat going on in some African countries today, it is not because they know more than Nigerians, it is because God is interested in Nigeria.”

On the rationale behind the 12-hour non-stop prayer, Isaac added: “It is all about freedom, unity, the totality of God in our salvation. 12-hour non-stop prayer is where we pray for ourselves and the nation. People are gathered from all over to pray to one God. If we must scale through some hurdles of life, we have to seek the face of God.

“Numbers are powerful, number 12 is the number of government and authority. You can see that the nation of Israel had 12 tribes and Jesus chose 12 disciples who changed the world. God told me that we should pray for 12 hours for our family and the nation because 12 is a number of importance in the realm of the spirit.

“It is not just a spiritual solution to our members but to the country as a whole. As a country, we go through a lot and each government has tried its best. We are looking forward to seeing a better future. So, we are saying no matter what is happening in the country and Africa as a whole, nobody will tell us sorry. We are not candidates of pity but celebration and that is why we must hope in a new Nigeria.”

On why clerics should inculcate an attitude of giving, he said: “Jesus fed the people of his day, meaning he was into charity. I believe that the church should not just preach but show love. I believe that showing love is about giving. For God so loved the world that he gave. If we are talking about the love of God, we must give physical substance to retain the body. Salvation is for the soul but reaching out is for the body.

“We have reached out to many children whom we place on scholarship. This is a bi-annual programme and we spend millions in reaching out. I believe that as a church, whatever God has blessed us with, should go back to the people so that they can be happy.

“The 12-hour isn’t just to pray, people have been fed. There is also a tuition fee programme for the less-privileged children and we offer support to widows. The 12-hour event is an avenue to reach out because a lot of people are suffering. I don’t only believe in preaching, I believe in reaching out because if I tell you about Jesus without reaching out, I have done nothing.”