Hard-working, principled, trusted: I accept nothing but the best – Ayodeji Rasaq

He is among the rare breed CEOs who have continued to weather the storm in achieving remarkable feats despite the various challenges posed by the Nigerian business environment.

A man with an uncommon organizational competence who strives to provide service in a better way, Mr. Ayodeji Rasaq is the Chief Executive Officer, Red Media Africa, a public relations and customer experience company that drives agenda, builds movements and uses integrated communication to help brands build lasting identities, manage real-time crises, acquire new customers and turn audiences into raving fans.

In this interview, Rasaq bemoans the challenging conditions entrepreneurs face in Nigeria and calls on government to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive including tax rebates, and access to loans, among others. Excerpts:

As a young CEO, you have carved a niche for yourself in the media and marketing industry. What are some of the factors that have brought you this far?

One of the factors is hard work and my principle of accepting nothing but the best. I never settle for a NO for an answer or accept that NO can be the only answer. I mean, I’m quick to walk away from the battle I can clearly see that I’m not winning.

I know what my limitations are and I accept them so I can dial up my strengths. And that’s what I have always done. I go hard on those things I’m strongest at.

Lessons

One of the lessons I have imbibed is feedback. I take a lot of feedback from my staff and clients. I also take feedback from those who have come before me. I used to struggle as a young person in taking feedback but in the last couple of years, I have been more receptive to feedback. I have come to realise as a leader, the fact that I can’t see it doesn’t mean no other person can see it.

People who work with me might see what I’m seeing but I may not see what they are seeing. So, I’m learning more and more. I also listen a lot more and network a lot better. These are some of the lessons that helped in shaping who I am today.

What is the place ‘integrity and merit’ in your daily activities?

I work in an industry where integrity is a very big deal. My clients trust us to first and foremost, deliver on our promises. We do not modify their story; all we do is to tell the story the way they want it. We are very honest in how we tell our stories and go back to know what the consumers are saying.

Integrity is an opportunity to not just say the truth but to be able to craft proper responses. In a nutshell, integrity is a keyword for our organization, and how we do business, ensuring that things are done on a merit basis.

It is often argued that some of the challenges facing Nigeria have to do with leadership and corruption. What is your take on this?

It’s no longer news that corruption is endemic in Nigeria but more importantly, we have realized that there’s a culture of people not knowing the right thing to do and that’s the real problem. So even though we are corrupt as a people, we are still lacking proper education to know what’s wrong and right. For example, there was a viral video recently of people distributing petrol as a souvenir.

You see, the idea might have sounded right when they were thinking about it because of scarcity or high cost of fuel in the country. Giving people petrol sounds like a good gift but it’s a wrong thought because it’s a risk. We have a cultural problem of not even knowing what is right or wrong because of the level of corruption that we have experienced.

Some things that we do are wrong but we don’t even know that they are wrong because nobody has paused to say this is the right way. Let’s use commercial bus drivers as an example. The bus drivers stop in the middle of the roads to pick up and discharge passengers thereby obstructing the free flow of traffic and blocking other motorists from moving.

Also, people themselves have accommodated the excesses of drivers such that when they park in the middle of the roads, passengers are waiting there to enter the buses. So this is not an issue of corruption but a cultural problem of what is right or wrong. By default, passengers should know that this is not a bus stop.

So, if the passengers stay at the right bus stop, commercial drivers will not stop in the middle of the road to load and discharge passengers. Therefore, if we want to fix corruption, we will, first of all, fix the culture of doing the right thing.

How’s the problem of corruption affecting you as a business owner?

It’s a huge problem for us. Most times, you don’t get an offer because of nepotism. Most times, it doesn’t matter how good the idea is, as long as you are not connected to someone in power or at the helm of affairs, it will not see the light of day. And every day, I ask myself when will this stop? We are quite an organization when it comes to forward-thinking. For us, we want to be judged on the quality of the job we are delivering. We want clients to give us jobs based on merit and not because they are our cousins or uncles.

Tackling corruption

Honestly speaking, in this country, it’s impossible to start all over again because corruption has become endemic. Every sector of the economy is affected- the police force is corrupt, the civil service is corrupt.

And when I say corrupt, I didn’t mean that they are criminals but in doing the right things.

I think the solution should start with our schools. We have to stop fixing old people and start teaching the right things in our schools to address the problem correctly. Our curriculum is no longer fit for purpose and needs to be reviewed.

Aside from corruption, what other challenges do you face doing business in Nigeria?

The inability to access loans is a major problem. I honestly do not understand our banking system in Nigeria. Our banks do not understand the marketing industry. Every time we try to process a loan, banks will tell us to bring collateral. I was speaking to one of our funding partners and I said to him that we don’t understand creditworthiness as a nation.

This partner has been funding us for a long time, at least, they took a chance on us and gave us loans though at higher rates than the banks. We do a lot of work and in the last couple of years, we have not owed, and we haven’t exceeded our due date. We paid on time. So, we have been credible.

In some countries like the UK, this kind of behaviour would mean giving us more loans. Here, the CBN has a rule that every loan must be collateralized. Ordinarily, my credit history should serve as collateral.

Another challenge is the issue of FX. It is a huge problem and in every industry, when there’s a financial crunch or recession, it also affects the marketing industry because a lot of business owners can’t quantify the value of marketing. Again, security is such a huge problem.

How were you able to overcome some of these challenges?

I listen more; network a little harder and read lot of books. More importantly, I’m a very religious person; I pray and trust in the God that I serve. I trust people too.

Is government doing enough to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive?

No. Doing business in Nigeria is really challenging and the government has not scratched the surface on what it can do. I think government can do more by making doing business easier. One, I don’t think our taxes are working for us yet. Can it be better, the answer is yes. We need more tax rebates as well. We are heavily taxed. You see, global businesses don’t pick us because we are taxpaying, they pick us because of the quality of work we do but our government is not doing enough for us to even say to the global businesses that they are not paying us fair enough. For example, if you give me a project of N5 million, the maximum I can make is N500,000. So, I’m going to pay salaries, and the government will still collect 7.5% as VAT and there’s company income tax as well. It’s a lot for very little.

What is your advice to young Nigerians on the need to imbibe the values of integrity towards achieving success?

First, they must work hard, I know, it’s become a cliché, but this country requires a lot of hard work but more importantly, self-improvement. I think there’s a need for young people to start to develop and groom themselves. You have to understand that nobody is going to fix you, not even the government because no government anywhere in the world will do that for you.

The government only provides an enabling environment; however, our government has failed us multiple times. So we have to start to think and stand on our feet. I will say to them let’s channel youthful energy to self-improvement. I’m very excited a lot of them are doing that already.