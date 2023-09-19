Hamzat @59: He’s a trustworthy partner in greater Lagos agenda- Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who clocked 59 years today, as a trustworthy partner in the Greater Lagos agenda of the incumbent administration.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

The governor said his deputy has been very supportive of the administration’s delivery of good governance and dividends of democracy to Lagos residents.

He also commended Hamzat’s contribution to the growth and development of Lagos State in the last 18 years in different capacities before being sworn in as deputy governor on May 29, 2019.

Sanwo-Olu noted that Hamzat has used his position as commissioner in different ministries and now the number two citizen of the Centre of Excellence to bring about positive change to Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

The governor said, “The emergence of Hamzat as a two-term elected deputy governor and the longest-serving deputy governor in the political history of Lagos State, is a testament that he is a seasoned technocrat, administrator, politician, and committed democrat.

“Happy 56th birthday to my reliable, hardworking, dependable, supportive, trustworthy, and committed brother, friend, and partner in the Greater Lagos agenda of our administration.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the people and government of Lagos State, leaders, and members of our party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), I wish Dr. Obafemi Hamzat many happy returns of today.

“As you celebrate your 59th birthday today, I pray that God will increase you in good health to enable you to render more service to humanity, Lagos State, and Nigeria.”