Hakeem Baba-Ahmed appointed SA to VP Shettima

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has been appointed as Special Adviser On Political Issues in the office of Vice-President, Kashim Shettima.

His appointment is among a number of key appointments by President Bola Tinubu into Shettima’s office over the weekend.

Baba-Ahmed disclosed his new appointment in a post on his X handle on Monday, saying he is honoured to be given the chance to help contribute to building the country.

Hakeem wrote, “It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP.

“This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country round. I am honored and humbled. Please pray for me & Nigeria.”

Baba-Ahmed is the elder brother of the running mate to Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election.