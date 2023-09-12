Gunshots as robbers invade Ologuneru Community in Ibadan

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

SPORADIC gunshots rent the air as some dare devil-armed robbers invade Owalla Community in Ibadan, Ido Local Government area of Oyo State. Three people were seriously injured during the attack.

The robbers swooped on the community around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday and started breaking windows and burglaries with dangerous weapons.

Though, men of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun responded early to the distress call made by the Chairman of the Landlord Association who preferred to remain anonymous, the hoodlums had attacked two houses leaving some people injured.

When Vanguard visited the scene of the robbery, broken pieces of louvres were seen on the floors of the two houses they attacked.

According to information gathered from the victims, the robbers jumped over the fence before they started breaking the windows.

She said, “When they came, they ordered us to open the door which we refused to do. Then, they started banging the windows and burglaries with a sledgehammer until they forced it open. They covered their faces and we knew some of them were outside.”

“They hit two men with the butt of their rifles and hit another woman on her face. One of the victims was said to have gone to the police station at Ologuneru to lodge a complaint.”

“Thank God that security men responded on time, they would have wrecked more havoc. The security men came through a nearby community, Akatapa. That was when they ran away.”

A policewoman who was not authorized to speak said, “I called my colleagues and they came. The robbers fled the scene but came back again when they knew the security men had gone. Thank God the police came back again when another distress call was made.”

A source claimed that robbers have been on a rampage at Ologuneru and its environs.

“Just one day ago, they came to Adeosun and Apete areas where they dispossessed people of their property.”

Vanguard further gathered that the invasion of robbers in the community has been a yearly ritual which happens when a year is winding up.

“At times, they write letters threatening to visit places in the community. They paste the letters to walls in conspicuous places so that people can see.”

“The government should please help us to strengthen security in this area. Cases of robbery are too rampant”, he said.