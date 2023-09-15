Gunmen kill Osun PDP chieftain in wife’s shop

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

ADA – A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state, Dele Agboola has been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The deceased, it was gathered was killed while eating in front of his wife’s shop in Ada, Boripe local government area of the state on Thursday evening.

The 42-year-old deceased was killed in Pako area along Ada-Igbajo road and the relatives prevented security operatives from taking his body to the hospital for autopsy.

A source told Vanguard that the remains of the deceased were buried on Friday morning.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun Command, Kehinde Adeleke said the deceased was shot around 8:40 pm on Thursday.

She added that the deceased’s family members prevented security operatives from taking his corpse away from the scene.