Gunmen kill vigilante member in Warri

…as Abraka youths threaten to block internal roads

By Jimitota Onoyume

Residents around First Marine quarters, Warri wailed yesterday when they found the remains of a vigilante member allegedly shot dead by suspected hoodlums.

Details around the sad incident were hazy at press time. Some said the deceased who was simply identified as Wilson in the hood could have been killed in another area close to the First Marine quarters and his corpse later dumped in the area.

Another account had it that he died during an exchange of fire between vigilante members in the First Marine quarters and some hoodlums in the wee hours of yesterday.

At press time residents and passers-by went close to see the corpse, apparently to confirm if he was a close relation or friend.

A top police officer in the area identified the deceased as a vigilante member.

In another development, youths of Abraka in Ethiope East local government area have flayed the deployable state of internal roads in the area , threatening to barricade them to motorists struggling to meander through.

Vanguard gathered that motorists traveling to Obiaroko, Agbor ad Asaba , capital of the state that should have plied the Eku-Abraka express road were forced by the bad state of the road to drive through internal roads in Abraka to Obiaroko -Agbor and Asaba.